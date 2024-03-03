Navy To Commission Newly-Inducted MH 60R Seahawk Helicopter On Wednesday

The MH 60R is also capable of firing torpedoes, missiles.

The Indian Navy will commission the newly inducted MH 60R Seahawk (a maritime variant of the Blackhawk helicopter) multi-role helicopter at INS Garuda in Kochi next week, bolstering the Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capabilities and marking a pivotal moment in India's Defence modernisation journey.

The Seahawks squadron will be commissioned in the Indian Navy as INAS 334 on March 6.

"The MH 60R helicopter would enhance India's blue-water capabilities, extending the operational reach of the Navy and supporting sustained naval operations across spectrums and over vast maritime domains," read a statement from the Indian Navy.

The Indian government signed a deal with the United States of America in February 2020, to acquire 24 fourth-generation MH 60R helicopters. Six of them have been delivered to the Indian Navy so far.

The helicopter is designed for anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), search and rescue (SAR), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) and vertical replenishment (VERTREP), said the Navy.



It has been been rigorously tested in Indian Reference Atmosphere (IRA) conditions and is fully integrated into the Fleet, the Navy said.

The MH 60R is also capable of firing torpedoes, missiles and advanced precision kill weapon system rockets.

The Seahawk's deployment in the Indian Ocean Region would strengthen the Indian Navy's maritime presence, dissuading potential threats and ensuring a secure and safe environment in this strategically crucial region, the Navy added.

This is the only chopper in the Indian Navy with a self-defence capability from incoming gunfire or missiles.