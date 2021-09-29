Navy Talks To Coimbatore Industries On Indigenous Aviation Equipment

Industry representatives were shown samples of more than 150 equipment. File

Keen on ensuring self-reliance in naval aviation equipment through indigenisation of the same, the Indian Navy recently met with local industries from Coimbatore to discuss with them its requirements.

In the meeting held on September 27 at Indian Naval Station Agrani, Commodore Yogesh C Pandey, Commodore Superintendent Naval Aircraft Yard (Kochi), and five other naval officers met representatives of the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) and other local industries from the city to apprise them about the Navy's requirements, a defence release said.

The industry representatives were shown samples of more than 150 equipment for feasibility of ''indigenisation and repairs'', it said.

"The main focus of the interaction was towards identifying indigenisation and repair facilities for Line Replaceable Units (LRU), aircraft and ship's spares, tools and testers, ground support equipment and ground handling equipment.

"The interaction session elucidated good response from the industry and acted as a platform for the industry to understand Indigenisation requirements of Indian Navy," the release said.

