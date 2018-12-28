Navy Divers To Join Rescue Effort For Trapped Meghalaya Miners

Fifteen miners have been trapped in a 370-feet-deep mine in Meghalaya since December 13.

A group of Indian Navy divers are being flown from Visakhapatnam to join the operation to rescue 15 miners trapped in a flooded rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya since December 13, official sources said on Friday.

The divers will join ongoing rescue operations on Saturday morning.

Three naval personnel have already reached the site of the rescue operation and a group of divers will join them in the next 12 hours, sources said.

The miners have been trapped in a 370-feet-deep illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's Lumthari village since December 13.