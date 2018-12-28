Navy Divers To Join Rescue Effort For Trapped Meghalaya Miners

The divers will join ongoing rescue operations on Saturday morning.

All India | | Updated: December 28, 2018 18:19 IST
Fifteen miners have been trapped in a 370-feet-deep mine in Meghalaya since December 13.


New Delhi: 

A group of Indian Navy divers are being flown from Visakhapatnam to join the operation to rescue 15 miners trapped in a flooded rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya since December 13, official sources said on Friday.

Three naval personnel have already reached the site of the rescue operation and a group of divers will join them in the next 12 hours, sources said.

The miners have been trapped in a 370-feet-deep illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's Lumthari village since December 13.

 

 

