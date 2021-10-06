Navratri 2021: In Gujarat, Garba And Dandiya Are The Highlights Of The 9-Day Festival

The festival is dedicated to feminine divinity, referred to as Shakti. (File)

Navratri, which means ‘nine nights', is an annual festival that coincides with the onset of the winter season in South Asia. It's one of the most popular and widely celebrated festivals in many parts of India, especially Gujarat. The celebrations are special in this state. Devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga, who destroyed the demon, Mahishasura. They observe fast, perform puja and dress according to specific colours associated with each of the nine days. This year, Navaratri starts on October 7.

The festival is dedicated to feminine divinity, referred to as Shakti. Special pujas are held for Goddess Shakti, and devotees religiously perform aarti every evening. An earthen pot, called garbi, is used for the aarti.

A highlight of the festival in Gujarat is garba, a dance form with origins in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions of the state. Garba is performed around a centrally lit lamp or a picture or idol of Shakti. In modern times, the dance form has evolved and mega gatherings are organised where thousands of people participate. The state comes alive at night, with people dressed in colourful attire heading to various garba venues to swing to the beats.

People usually do garba in traditional attire and it is sometimes accompanied by dandiya, a dance performed with two small wooden sticks.

This year, like 2020, the celebrations are likely to be muted again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Gujarat government has allowed garba in housing societies and private events but has urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. The crowd limit for Navratri celebrations has been capped at 400 people and no big garba events will be allowed this time.