Businessman Navneet Kalra Sent To 3-Day Police Custody In Oxygen Hoarding Case

A trial court and the Delhi High Court had earlier declined anticipatory bail to Navneet Kalra (File).

A Delhi Court on Monday sent businessman Navneet Kalra to police custody for three days in connection with allegedly black marketing and hoarding oxygen concentrators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Delhi Police arrested Mr Kalra on Sunday night. He was on the run for over a week since the seizure of more than 500 oxygen concentrators from Khan Chacha, Town Hall, and Nege & Ju restaurants owned by him.

Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal allowed custodial interrogation of Mr Kalra by Delhi Police which had sought five days of police custody to quiz him.

Mr Kalra will now be produced before the court on May 20.

Investigating Officer (IO) Kamal Kumar asserted that his custodial interrogation is required to unearth the whole nexus and conspiracy behind the black marketing and know the trail of money transaction.

During the proceedings, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava told the court that Mr Kalra has to be confronted with the co-accused in the case and that documents are voluminous for which his custody is required.

"It is a case of conspiracy. He had been evading arrest. This is a serious case. Without police custody, it will be impossible for the investigating agency to reach the conclusion," the prosecutor said.

Opposing the police custody, the counsel representing Mr Kalra said that his bank details, mobile phone, laptop and gadgets are already available with police and that his custodial interrogation is not required.

"Remand must be granted only in cases of real necessity. For what purpose do they need custody? They need to know the trail? They can get any information they want from me. Request for the police remand is absurd," the counsel added.

It was also requested that Mr Kalra be allowed to receive treatment at Medanta for stitches in his fractured jaw.

The businessman had been on the run for over a week since the seizure of more than 500 oxygen concentrators from three upscale restaurants owned by him in the national capital.

The concentrators are a crucial medical equipment used for COVID-19 patients and are on high demand amid the second wave of the pandemic.

On May 13, a court had rejected his anticipatory bail application, saying that allegations against him are serious and his custodial interrogation is required to "unearth the entire conspiracy."

Pursuant to this, the accused moved the Delhi High Court, which also declined to grant interim protection from arrest in the case, agreeing with the reasons given by the trial court while denying him the relief.

During a recent raid, 524 oxygen concentrators were recovered from three restaurants owned by Mr Kalra in Khan Market and Lodhi Colony in Delhi. The case was subsequently transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

The police claimed that the concentrators were imported from China and were being sold at an exorbitant price of Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 a piece as against its cost of Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000.

On May 5, a case was registered against Mr Kalra under Section 420 (cheating), 188 (disobedience to order enforced by public servant), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

