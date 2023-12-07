Navjot Singh Sidhu's Son Gets Married, Congress Leader Shares Pics

Karan Sidhu tied the knot with Inayat Randhawa in Patiala.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's son, Karan Sidhu, tied the knot with Inayat Randhawa in Patiala. The former cricketer took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the pictures from the happy occasion. In the pictures, Karan is seen wearing a light pink sherwani while his bride is dressed in a pink lehenga. Both can be seen smiling and sharing light-hearted moments during the ceremony. In one of the pictures, the families of the couple can be seen sitting together. The former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president can be seen with his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was recently declared cancer-free.

"Son's Wedding Day..... "Cup of Joy" !!" the Congress leader wrote while sharing the pictures. Several people congratulated the couple and the family on social media.

See the pics here:

Son's Wedding Day….. “Cup of Joy” !! pic.twitter.com/zoARPAQ9gB — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 7, 2023

In June this year, the Congress leader introduced the world to his would-be daughter-in-law and shared her pictures on the microblogging platform. In a post, he shared a few images of the trip that he undertook with his family on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. In one of the pictures, Mr Sidhu was seen posing with his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, daughter, Rabia Sidhu, son, Karan Sidhu, and Inayat Randhawa - the newest addition to his family, on the banks of the river Ganges. In another image, Karan Sidhu and his would-be-wife were all smiles as they posed for photographs.

The son honours the most cherished desire of his beloved mother …. On this auspicious Durga-Ashtami day in the lap of mother Ganges , a new beginning , introducing our would be daughter in law Inayat Randhawa . They exchanged promise bands. pic.twitter.com/4ELfTpUTmJ — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 26, 2023

