'Stop Firing From Others' Shoulders': Navjot Sidhu Taunts Amarinder Singh

Navjot Singh Sidhu has repeatedly attacked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on social media

Punjab's dissident Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu today asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to "stop firing from colleagues' shoulders" after some state ministers sought action against him for his outbursts against the Chief Minister.

Mr Sidhu has been repeatedly attacking the Chief Minister over the alleged delay in delivering justice in connection with the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and police-firing incidents in the state in 2015.

The incident had led to the death of two protesters two days later in police firing.

Navjot Sidhu attacked the Chief Minister asking him "Who will protect you in the court of the Great Guru?"

"Yesterday & Today, My soul's demand is Justice for Guru Sahib, will reiterate it tomorrow as well! Punjab's Conscience is above party lines. Stop firing from party colleagues' shoulders. You are directly Responsible & Answerable - Who will protect you in the court of the Great Guru?" Mr Sidhu said in a tweet today.

Navjot Singh Sidhu turned critical of Amarinder Singh after the Punjab and Haryana High Court last month quashed a probe report into the 2015 Kotkapura firing case.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, the MLA from Amritsar East, has been repeatedly attacking the Chief Minister on social media over the alleged delay in the administration of justice in the 2015 sacrilegious incidents and the police firing.

The Punjab Chief Minister had earlier called Navjot Sidhu's outbursts total indiscipline.

Four Punjab ministers too on Wednesday sought Navjot Sidhu's suspension for consistently attacking Amarinder Singh. They accused the former minister of attacking the party's state leadership at the behest of the Aam Aadmi Party or the BJP.

The four ministers - Balbir Sidhu, Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Gurpreet Singh Kangar had on Wednesday said Mr Sidhu's provocative and targeted attacks on Amarinder Singh over the past several days were an invitation for disaster for the Congress.

Three other ministers - Brahm Mohindra, Sunder Sham Arora and Sadhu Singh Dharamsot earlier too had urged the Congress high command to take strict disciplinary action against Navjot Sidhu.

