Navjot Singh Sidhu Questions Congress, Akali Dal's 'Inaction' Against Drug Smugglers

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday questioned the "inaction" of his own government and the previous Akali dispensation against those involved in drug smuggling in the state.

In a statement, Mr Sidhu also said that the people of the state are eagerly waiting for the Special Task Force's (STF) report on drugs.

Despite the high court's directions, both these governments had done nothing to extradite 13 drug smugglers back to India who peddled drugs in Punjab and smuggled drugs to some other countries, Mr Sidhu said.

People, especially those who have lost their innocent children to the drug menace, have high hopes that stern action would be taken. he said.

Even a common man can sense why these drug smugglers have not been extradited for the last five years, Mr Sidhu said. "Because had they been brought to book, they would have spilled the beans and exposed the unholy nexus of drug peddlers and politicians," he added.

In 2018, the Punjab police STF had filed a status report on the drug racket in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

