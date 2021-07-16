



Navjot Sidhu May Meet Sonia Gandhi Today As Punjab Infighting Worsens

Navjot Singh Sidhu is expected to meet with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today. The meeting comes amid a dramatic escalation in the party's Punjab unit between Mr Sidhu and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is believed to be resistant to the Congress leadership's plan to elevate his rival Navjot Sidhu as state Congress chief, replacing Sunil Jakhar.