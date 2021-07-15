Navjot Singh Sidhu Likely To Be Named Punjab Congress Chief: Sources

Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be appointed as chief of the Congress' state unit, sources said.

Sulking Punjab leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be appointed as chief of the Congress' state unit shortly, sources said Thursday afternoon, as the party closes in on a formula to quell the intense infighting that has endangered its campaign for next year's Assembly election.

Mr Sidhu, whose long-running feud with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was the highlight of the infighting, will replace Sunil Jakkar, with two other leaders likely to be named Working Presidents.

As part of the compromise Amarinder Singh will also overhaul his Council of Ministers, with Charanjit Channi and Gurpreet Kangar among those likely to be sacked.

Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh and MLA Raj Kumar Verka, a leader within the Dalit community, among the three or four new faces expected to be inducted.

Representation of the Dalit community was one of the demands put forward by MLAs last month to the three-member committee set up by party chief Sonia Gandhi to resolve this issue.

News of a compromise between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu comes a week after the Chief Minister met party chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.

After the meeting Mr Singh said he would accept "whatever decision is taken by the Congress high command" - comments seen as a significant step towards settling his long-running feud with Mr Sidhu - his biggest rival and challenger.

The meeting with Mrs Gandhi came days after Mr Sidhu met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu have maintained a running feud since the 2017 election; Mr Sidhu hoped to be made Deputy Chief Minister but that move was reportedly scuttled by Mr Singh.

Mr Sidhu, the Congress's star campaigner in the 2017 polls, instead became a minister in the Amarinder Singh government but quit two years later after his ministry was downgraded.

After prolonged silence and detachment from party affairs, he began re-targeting Amarinder Singh in recent months, becoming a hard-to-ignore problem in the run-up to the Punjab polls.