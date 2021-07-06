Captain Takes Chopper To Delhi To Meet Sonia Gandhi Amid Congress Revolt

Amarinder Singh takes chopper to meet Sonia Gandhi.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took a chopper to Delhi this morning to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi amid infighting within the party's state unit, ahead of the state elections due next year.

His meeting with the Congress chief comes just days after Navjot Singh Sidhu, his biggest rival and critic, met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi.

In his tweets this morning, Mr Sidhu yet again raised the issue of Punjab's power crisis before the Chief Minister reached Delhi. Faulty power purchase agreements (PPAs) "have cost people of Punjab thousands of crores", he stressed.

"Punjab has paid Rs 3,200 crore just as coal-washing charges due to faulty replies to pre-bid queries before signing PPAs. Private Plants keep finding loopholes to file litigation that has cost Punjab Rs 25,000 crore already," one of his tweets read.

Attacking the Akali Dal, and calling for a new law, he said: "Badal-signed PPAs are looting Punjab and legal options against them are limited due to their protection from honourable courts. Only way forward is "New Legislation in Punjab Vidhan Sabha" with retro-effect capping power purchase prices to make the anti-people agreements redundant. (sic)"

Electricity supply has emerged as a huge political issue in Punjab as the Congress tries to resolve infighting among the state leaders.

The Chief Minister last week assured the power purchase agreements signed during the earlier Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP regime are under review and the government will soon announce its legal strategy to counter the agreements.

With elections just months away, the state government is also dealing with protests by opposition parties over various other issues. On Monday, water cannons were used against BJP youth workers protesting outside the Chief Minister's house.

Last week, hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party workers led by Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann - protesting at Amarinder Singh's Mohali residence - faced water cannons.



