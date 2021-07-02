Navjot Sidhu Attacks Amarinder Singh Over Power Cuts, Badals Included

Navjot Singh Sidhu appears to suggest that Chief Minister should review Power Purchase Agreements.

Highlights This comes amid an unrelenting feud in poll-bound Congress

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is in charge of the power ministry

Mr Sidhu also flagged "over-dependence" on three private thermal plants.

Navjot Singh Sidhu today put out nine tweets attacking Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over the state's power crisis, proving that it would take more than meetings with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to silence him as the Congress battles an unrelenting feud ahead of polls in the state.

"There is no need for power cuts in Punjab or for the Chief Minister to regulate office timings or AC use of the common people ... if we act in the right direction," the cricketer-turned-politician wrote in a Twitter thread.

Amarinder Singh is in charge of the power ministry; Mr Sidhu had been offered the ministry when he resigned in 2019 over what he saw as a downgrade in his role in the state government.

To tackle Punjab's unprecedented power outages amid peak summer demand, the Chief Minister has cut short office hours and reduced supply to some industries.

The tweets, shooting at many targets, also attacked the previous Parkash Singh Badal-led Akali Dal-BJP government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has promised 300 units of free power if it wins next year's Punjab election.

Truth of Power Costs, Cuts, Power Purchase Agreements & How to give Free & 24 hour Power to the People of Punjab:- 1. There is No need for Power-Cuts in Punjab or for the Chief Minister to regulate office timings or AC use of the Common People ... If we Act in the right direction — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 2, 2021

2. Power Purchase Costs - Punjab is buying Power at average cost of Rs. 4.54 per unit, National Average is Rs. 3.85 per unit & Chandigarh is paying Rs. 3.44 per unit. Punjab's over-dependence on 3 Private Thermal Plants at Rs. 5-8 per unit makes Punjab pay more than other states — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 2, 2021

3. Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) - Badal Govt signed PPAs with 3 Private Thermal Power Plants in Punjab. Till 2020, Punjab has already paid 5400 Crore due to faulty clauses in these Agreements and is expected to pay 65,000 Crore of Punjab People's Money just as fixed charges — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 2, 2021

4. Punjab can purchase power from National Grid at much cheaper rates, but these Badal-signed PPAs are acting against Punjab's Public Interest. Punjab may not be able to re-negotiate these PPAs due to them having legal protection from Hon'ble Courts, But there is a way forward.. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 2, 2021

5. Punjab Vidhan Sabha can bring in New Legislation with retrospective effect to Cap power purchase costs to prices available on the National Power Exchange at any given time ... Thus, By amending the Law, these Agreements will become Null & Void, saving People of Punjab's Money — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 2, 2021

6. Punjab's revenue per unit of consumption is one of the lowest in India, due to gross mismanagement of the complete power purchase & supply system ... PSPCL pays Rs. 0.18 per unit “Extra” on every unit supplied, even after receiving over 9000 Crore in Subsidy from the State. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 2, 2021

7. Renewable Energy is becoming cheaper along with being environmental-friendly, But Punjab's potential from Solar & BioMass Energy remains unutilised even though Central financial schemes can be availed for these projects. PEDA spends its time just on energy efficiency awareness — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 2, 2021

8. Punjab already gives 9000 Crore Power Subsidy but Delhi gives only 1699 Crore as Power Subsidy. If Punjab copies Delhi Model, we will get merely 1600-2000 Crore as Subsidy. To better serve the People of Punjab - Punjab needs an Orignal Punjab Model, Not a copied Model !! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 2, 2021

9. Punjab Model for Power - Money spent on giving unreasonable & exuberant profits to Private Thermal Plants should be utilised for welfare of People i.e Giving Power Subsidy for Free Power for Domestic use (Upto 300 Units), 24 hours supply & to invest in Education & Healthcare ! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 2, 2021

Mr Sidhu appears to suggest that the Chief Minister should review the Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) signed by the Badals with private thermal plants.

The tweets come after Mr Sidhu was reportedly told in meetings with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to tone down on his public attacks at the Chief Minister.

Mr Sidhu said in his tweets that Punjab was paying much more for power than other states because of its "over-dependence" on three private thermal plants.

He blamed the Badal government for signing agreements that required the state to pay more to these plants.

"Punjab can purchase power from the national grid at much cheaper rates, but these Badal-signed PPAs are acting against Punjab's public interest. Punjab may not be able to re-negotiate these PPAs due to them having legal protection from the courts, but there is a way forward..," Mr Sidhu wrote.

The former Punjab minister suggested new legislation with retrospective effect to cap power purchase costs to prices available on the National Power Exchange. "Thus, by amending the law, these agreements will become null and void, saving people of Punjab's money (sic)," he wrote.

Mr Sidhu said Punjab's revenue per unit of consumption was one of the lowest in India due to "gross mismanagement" of the complete power purchase and supply system.

"Renewable energy is becoming cheaper along with being environmental-friendly, but Punjab's potential from solar and biomass energy remains unutilised even though central financial schemes can be availed for these projects. PEDA (Punjab Energy Development Agency) spends its time just on energy efficiency awareness," he said.

"Punjab already gives 9,000 crore power subsidy but Delhi gives only 1,699 crore as power subsidy. If Punjab copies Delhi Model, we will get merely 1,600-2,000 crore as subsidy. To better serve the People of Punjab - Punjab needs an Original Punjab Model, Not a copied Model!!"" - he wrote.