Navjot Sidhu Couldn't Stand A Dalit Becoming Punjab Chief Minister: Aam Aadmi Party

The Aam Aadmi Party today claimed that Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu quit from his post as he "could not bear" that a Dalit has been made the Chief Minister of the state.

Navjot Sidhu has resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee ahead of the Assembly elections in the state early next year.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Navjot Sidhu, however, said he will continue to serve the party. He had taken over as the state party chief in July this year.

"This shows that Navjot Singh Sidhu is against Dalits. One poor son was made the Chief Minister... this, Sidhu could not bear. It is very sad," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj told reporters.

The Aam Aadmi Party is in the opposition in Congress-led Punjab.

In his letter to Sonia Gandhi, Navjot Sidhu wrote, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab".

"Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," he wrote in his letter to Mrs Gandhi.

It is immediately not known what prompted Navjot Sidhu to leave the post of the Punjab Congress chief.



