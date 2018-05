Navjot Singh Sidhu has questioned the basis of the High Court sentencing him to three years in jail

The Supreme Court will decide tomorrow whether Punjab cabinet minister and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu is guilty of killing a man out of road rage 30 years ago. Mr Sidhu contends that the man had died of a cardiac arrest and not because he was hit on the head. The 54-year-old was initially acquitted in the case in September 1999. But the high court had revered the verdict in 2006. Mr Sidhu was found guilty of causing accidental death and was handed a 3-year-jail term and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.In 2007, the Supreme Court had stayed the conviction. Last month, the court had postponed the verdict in the case.

