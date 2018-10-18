Navjot Sidhu, Azharuddin To Be Congress' Star Campaigners In Chhattisgarh

Navjot Singh Sidhu, along with Mohammad Azharuddin, will campaign in Chhattisgarh (File)

Along with senior Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, cricketer-turned-politicians Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mohammad Azharuddin will be the party's star campaigners for the first phase of Chhattisgarh polls to be held next month.

The opposition party on Wednesday released the list of 40 star campaigners for the first phase of the state elections.

Chhattisgarh will witness polls in two phases- on November 12 and 20.

"The list includes names of prominent leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh. Two former cricketers and party leaders Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mohammad Azahruddin-will also be campaigning," state Congress communication wing chief Shailesh Nitin Trivedi said.

Besides, names of other senior Congress leaders like Ashok Gehlot, Sushil Kumar Shinde, PL Punia, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Raj Babbar and Jyotiraditya Scindia are also in the list, he said.

Senior leaders of the state Congress, including Bhupesh Baghel, Tamradwaj Sahu, Charandas Mahant and TS Singhdeo are also on the list.

The first phase of polling covers 18 seats spread across eight naxal-affected districts-Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Sukma, Kondagaon, Kanker, Narayanpur and Rajnandgaon.

The opposition Congress is yet to announce the list of candidates.

According to the party, the list will be declared in the next few days.

The Congress is eyeing a comeback in the state, where the BJP has been in power for last 15 years.

In the 2013 polls, of the total 90 seats, BJP had won 49 seats, Congress 39, BSP 1 and independent 1.