Navjot Sidhu Calls Amarinder Singh 'Architect' Of Centre's Farm Laws. Posts Video

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu today called former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh the "architect" of the Centre's three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders.

Navjot Sidhu's remark came two days after Amarinder Singh said he would launch his own political party and that he was hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP, provided the ongoing farmers' protest against farm laws was resolved in the agriculturists' interest.

Amarinder Singh, who faced an unceremonious exit from the state government last month, had also said that he was looking at an alliance with like-minded parties such as breakaway Akali groups.

"The architect of three black laws... Who brought Ambani to Punjab's kisani... Who destroyed Punjab's farmers, small traders and labour for benefiting one-two big corporates," Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted in an apparent reference to farmers' allegations that big corporates will dictate terms to agriculturists with the passage of these laws.

Novjot Singh Sidhu's tweet was accompanied by a video of Amarinder Singh.

Amarinder Singh had resigned as the Punjab chief minister last month amid a bitter power tussle with Sidhu. Charanjit Singh Channi replaced him as the chief minister.



