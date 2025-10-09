Advertisement
Leader Charged For Distributing Voter IDs Is Congress' Pick For Telangana Bypoll

The Congress announced Naveen Yadav's candidature for the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency in Hyderabad.

Read Time: 1 min
Leader Charged For Distributing Voter IDs Is Congress' Pick For Telangana Bypoll
Yadav allegedly distributed voter ID cards without holograms at an event.
Hyderabad:

The ruling Congress in Telangana on Wednesday announced V Naveen Yadav as its candidate for the November 11 bypoll to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency in Hyderabad.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal issued a statement announcing Naveen Yadav's candidature.

Yadav, 41, had contested the 2014 Telangana assembly polls on a ticket from the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and as an Independent in the 2018 elections. He joined the Congress in 2023.

Significantly, a police case was registered against Yadav recently for allegedly distributing printed e-EPICs (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) without holograms at an event in the city.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath following a heart attack in June this year. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

