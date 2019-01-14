Naveen Patnaik To Skip PM Modi's Event In Odisha On Tuesday

Naveen Patnaik was not part of PM Modi's event even during his last visit on January 5.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official programme during his visit to the state on Tuesday. Official sources said he will be occupied with state government programmes.

During his visit to Odisha, PM Modi is scheduled to launch several projects on Infrastructure development, Connectivity and Ease of Doing Business. PM Modi will also inaugurate a new railway line. He is expected to speak at a rally later.

Naveen Patnaik will not be part of any of the events. Sources in the chief minister's office said one minister may be deputed to attend the Prime Minister's official programme. He was not a part of PM Modi's event even during his last visit on January 5.

Ahead of the general elections, both the leaders have been attacking each other's government, though PM Modi did not name BJD or Naveen Patnaik in his speeches, Congress has alleged that PM Modi has maintained a soft stance towards Naveen Patnaik and his party, particularly after BJP''s defeat in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattishgarh.

Sources in the ruling BJD said Naveen Patnaik prefers not to be seen with the Prime Minister at this juncture since the party has been maintaining equal distance from both the BJP and the Congress.