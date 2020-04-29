Naveen Patnaik Seeks 'Cooperation' As Odisha Preps For Return Of Migrants

Naveen Patnaik said, everyone who is coming back will be kept in compulsory quarantine (File)

As Odisha gears up for the return of the migrant workers, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday urged people to cooperate with the government in "keeping them in quarantine" and regulating the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"Due to people coming in, the number of positive cases will go up but the situation will remain under control if you cooperate fully with the Government. You have to help us in keeping them in quarantine. With this not only they will remain healthy but our families, village and society will also stay healthy," Mr Patnaik said.

The Odisha government has decided to bring back its natives stranded in other states, especially in Gujarat and Maharashtra, amid the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

Everyone who is coming back will be registered and kept in compulsory quarantine, the Chief Minister announced in an address to the state this afternoon.

While making an appeal for helping those coming from outside, Mr Patnaik said: "We have to take care of those returning from West Bengal. Among those who have returned from West Bengal, there are 50 Coronavirus positive cases. Because of our cooperation, we have been able to tackle the situation and it is under control. The next few days are very important... The most seriously affected sates of the country are Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan and our neighbour West Bengal. Over the next few days, a lot of Odia brothers and sisters will come back to Odisha from these places. People remember their mother and motherland in these times".

According to reports, the Odisha Government is making arrangements for the return of an estimated five lakh people who are stuck in other states due to the lockdown. The state government has set up several COVID-19 hospitals and launched a Whatsapp Info Desk to share information on containment measures.

The state government is taking necessary precautions to ensure that the movement of migrant labour does not lead an increase in the number of cases in the state.

Seven people, including six with recent travel history to West Bengal, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 125, officials said. Of the 125 COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha so far, 47 are from Bhubaneswar, 19 each from Bhadrak, Jajpur and Balasore, 10 from Sundergarh, two each from Kendrapara and Kalahandi, and one each from Cuttack, Puri, Dhenkanal, Koraput, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Keonjhar districts. Officials said that contact tracing and follow-up action are being done after the fresh cases were detected.

Odisha had registered an initial success in containing the spread of highly contagious respiratory disease.