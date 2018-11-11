Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Projects Worth 150 Crore

The projects which he inaugurated include a new Industrial Training Institute. (File)

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of different projects worth around Rs 150 crore during his one-day visit to Ganjam district.

The projects which he inaugurated include a new Industrial Training Institute (ITI), new Zilla Parishad Bhawan, district panchayat resources center, new building of regional transport office and a skill development center, among others.

The chief minister laid foundation stones of a high-level bridge over the Ghodahada river and a dry fish market at Humma.

He also laid the foundation stone for a 2X40MVA Gas Insulated Grid Sub-station at Hinjili. The advanced grid sub-station will incur a cost of around Rs 45 crore.