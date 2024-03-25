Naveen Jindal's 'Negative People' Swipe At Congress After Joining BJP

Mr Jindal represented the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency from 2004-2014.

After being nominated as BJP's candidate from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, soon after joining the party, Naveen Jindal, taking a swipe at Congress, said it's because of the negative talks by the negative people today that Congress is in a bad situation.

The former Congress leader Naveen Jindal had joined the ruling BJP on Sunday.

"During my 10-year tenure with Congress, I worked for people and raised several issues in parliament. I don't want to comment on negative people who keep saying negative things. Today the kind of situation Congress has, is because of the negative talks by the negative people and that's why I believe in positive politics and want to fulfil PM Modi's dream of making India a developed nation by 2047," he said.

Further, he termed his decision to join the BJP a "second innings" and called it a very important day for him as he looked forward to fulfilling PM Modi's dream of making India a developed nation.

"It's a very important day for me. By joining BJP, I have begun my second innings. BJP has fielded me from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency and for the same I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing faith in me," he said.

"People of Kurukshetra are like family to me and we have a relationship spanning 30 years. After getting nominated for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, I got the blessing of Manohar Lal Khattar and CM Nayab Singh Saini. Together, we will work on the dream of PM Modi and develop Haryana and the nation of our dreams," he added.

Earlier, Jindal announced his resignation from the party on Sunday.

"I represented the Congress Party in Parliament as MP from Kurukshetra for 10 years. I thank the Congress leadership and the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. Today I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party," Jindal posted on X.

However, he lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party's Raj Kumar Saini in the 2014 national elections and was not fielded by the Congress in 2019. This time Jindal will be up against the joint candidate of the AAP and Congress Sushil Gupta.

