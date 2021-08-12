Nationwide Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 To Be Launched Tomorrow

Union Minister Anurag Thakur will flag off Run for India under Fit India Movement tomorrow. (File)

A nationwide programme 'Fit India Freedom Run 2.0' will be held tomorrow as part of the Independence Day celebrations- Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav - India @75.

Ahead of the programme, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur said, "As we celebrate 75 years of Independence, we must resolve for a fit and healthy India because only a fit and healthy India can be a strong India."

"So, I urge everyone to take part in the nationwide fit India Freedom Run 2.0 and make it people's movement," Mr Thakur added.

Organisations like BSP, CISF, CRPF, Railways, NYKS, ITBP, NSG, SSB will join the event virtually from iconic locations across the country.

Union Minister of State of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik will also be present at the launch of the event.

Additionally, 75 physical events at different historical locations will also be launched, according to the official release by the ministry.

"The aim is to encourage people to take up fitness activities such as running and sports in their daily lives and get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety, diseases etc. Through this campaign, citizens will be given call to make a resolve to include physical activity of at least 30 minutes daily in their lives "FITNESS KI DOSE AADHA GHANTA ROZ"", the release added.

Weekly programmes will be held in 75 districts and at 75 villages in each district as part of the programme under which the runs will be organized in 744 districts, 75 villages in each of the 744 districts and 30,000 educational institutions across the country.

The Fit India Freedom Runs 2.0 will conclude on October 2 this year.