NSA Ajit Doval's Son Sues Magazine, Congress Leader For Defamation

NSA Ajit Doval's son Vivek Doval on Monday filed a criminal defamation complaint against a news magazine for allegedly publishing a defamatory article.

Vivek Doval also sought prosecution of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in the case.

The complaint has been filed against The Caravan and the author of the article, besides Ramesh.

The article claimed that Vivek Doval was running a hedge fund whose promoters are of dubious antecedents.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal is likely to hear the matter on Tuesday.