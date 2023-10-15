Israel Has Turned On Gaza Water Supply, Says Top US Official Jake Sullivan

Israel had stopped supplies of essential items to Gaza as part of it "complete siege" order (File/AFP)

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday that Israel told him it has turned the water supply back on in southern Gaza.

"I have been in touch with my Israeli counterparts just within the last hour who reported to me that they have, in fact, turned the water pipe back on in southern Gaza," Sullivan told CNN. Israel had halted the flow of water as part of its siege of the Hamas-ruled territory since the war broke out last weekend.

