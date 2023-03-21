National Security Act Invoked Against Amritpal Singh, Says His Lawyer

The petition was filed by advocate Iman Singh Khara, seeking the "release" of Amritpal Singh.

Punjab government today informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the stringent National Security Act has been invoked against radical preacher Amritpal Singh, claimed a lawyer.

During a hearing on the habeas corpus petition seeking the preacher's production in court, Justice N S Shekhawat also pulled up the state government over Amritpal Singh giving police the slip on Saturday and called it an intelligence failure.

The petition was filed by advocate Iman Singh Khara, seeking the "release" of Amritpal Singh from alleged police custody. Khara is the legal advisor of Amritpal Singh and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De.' The Punjab Police say the Khalistan sympathiser is still on the run after escaping their dragnet.

During Tuesday's proceedings in the high court, Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh was also present.

Khara claimed that Amritpal Singh was "illegally and forcibly" detained by police from the Shahkot area of Jalandhar.

Speaking to reporters after the court hearing, Khara said Punjab Advocate General Vinod Ghai filed its record pertaining to Amritpal Singh in the high court.

Khara said Ghai told the court that five to six FIRs have been registered in the matter. The petitioner further said that the AG told the court that NSA has been invoked against Amritpal Singh.

The step was taken after the senior superintendent of police Amritsar recommended it to the district magistrate. However, according to the reply filed by the state, Amritpal Singh has not been detained by police, said Khara.

After filing the petition, the high court issued a notice of motion to the state government for March 21.

Police on Saturday had launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of 'Waris Punjab De.' The elusive preacher himself, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)