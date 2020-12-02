National Security Act Against Indore Dairy Owner For Adding Chemicals To Milk Items

The accused allegedly used acetic acid to curdle milk (Representational)

A dairy plant owner was arrested in Indore city today under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly using acetic acid to curdle milk to make products such as cottage cheese.

As much as 70 liters of acetic acid with more than 99 per cent concentration was seized from two dairies located near Polo Ground Industrial Area during raids on Tuesday, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Abhay Bedekar said.

"On an arrest warrant issued by the administration under the NSA, Tikamdas Thadani (52), owner of a dairy plant in the city, was arrested and sent to Central Jail," said senior police officer Rajendra Soni.

Under the NSA, a person can be detained without a charge for up to 12 months if authorities are satisfied that he or she is a threat to the national security or law and order.

"The use of acetic acid to curdle milk is prohibited. It can have harmful effects on health," Mr Bedekar said.

Tikamdas Thadani and the owner of the other dairy -- who is missing -- were using the chemical to save money and time and playing with the lives of the consumers in the process, he alleged.

As the owner of the other dairy was yet to be tracked, NSA has not been invoked against him so far, Mr Bedekar added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)