National Rights Body To Probe Students' Death In Bengal's Islampur

The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday said it will send its team to West Bengal's Dinajpur town for an inquiry into the deaths of two students during clashes in their school two weeks back.

The two students from Darivit High School, Islampur in north Dinajpur, lost their lives while many others were injured as clashes broke out between them and the police over hiring of teachers.

In a statement, the NHRC said its own team headed by Deputy Inspector General (Investigation) will conduct an on-the-spot inquiry into the allegations in the case.

"The Commission has received three complaints in the matter. It has directed that the inquiry be completed at the earliest and that a report be submitted within two weeks.

"The Commission has observed that allegations, if true, would amount to the police authorities having acted in a sheer barbaric manner giving no respect to human values," the statement said.