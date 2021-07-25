National Parents' Day 2021: History And Significance Of The Day

National Parents' Day is observed every year on the fourth Sunday of July.

American novelist Chuck Palahniuk once said, “First your parents, they give you your life, but then they try to give you their life”, and indeed, truer words were never spoken. Parents are the epitome of selfless love and unflinching commitment, and always put their children before themselves. Parents help us grow and be better versions of ourselves, but how often do we acknowledge or appreciate their efforts? It is not until we are older and have responsibilities to fulfil that we realise their importance in the true sense. If you are looking for an opportunity to thank them, don't put it off anymore. Today (July 25) is National Parents' Day, so go ahead and make that special gesture.

When to celebrate?

National Parents' Day is observed every year on the fourth Sunday of July. When we look at how this day follows after Mother's Day in May and Father's Day in June, it's all the more reason to make this a special occasion for our parents.

How did it start?

It all started in the United States in 1994 when former President Bill Clinton signed a Congressional resolution and established National Parents' Day into law. The first Parents' Day was celebrated the next year, on July 28, 1995. According to the National Archives website, this day was also marked by the first National Parents of the Year Award, which was handed over by Mr Clinton himself.

What is its significance?

The reason behind commemorating this day lies in paying tribute to the functions and nuances of parenting. This day showcases society's reverence for parents' contribution to their children's lives and appreciating the hard work that goes into raising a child.

This note of appreciation assumes more importance at a time when children are more prone to be bogged down under the weight of competition. Today, when children are cooped up inside their houses, thanks to the pandemic, a parent's role is even more crucial.

How to celebrate?

If you are one of those busy grown-ups living your life by going to a daily job and hanging out with friends every weekend, make at least today count for your parents. Do not forget to give them a hug and a gift. Cook for them or just chat over a cup of tea. All that ageing parents want is to be felt needed.

If you have children of your own, give yourself a treat today. You've been doing a great job looking after them in these testing times. Unwind with them and give yourself a pat on the shoulder.

You can also take out some time to wish all those people who have played a parenting role in your life. It could be an uncle, a sibling or a grandparent. Spread the message of love and care this Sunday.