Highlights: PM Modi Addresses Gram Panchayats On National Panchayati Raj Day

Coronavirus: Gram panchayats have played an active role in the fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing panchayats across the nation via video conferencing on National Panchayati Raj Day. In rural India, gram panchayats have played an active role in the fight against COVID-19 and in supplying food grains to the poor and migrant workers. PM Modi is launching a unified e-Gram Swaraj website to provide gram panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their development plans.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address to panchayats: