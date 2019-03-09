Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Nassem Geelani Summoned For Questioning

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was summoned by the anti-terror probe agency on Thursday

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned Jammu and Kashmir's separatist Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and son of Hurriyat hardliner Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Naseem Geelani, for questioning in its ongoing probe into the terror funding case.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Awami Action Committee, and Naseem Geelani would be questioned at the agency's headquarters in the national capital on Monday, NIA sources said.

A source said that Farooq and Geelani were summoned by the anti-terror probe agency on Thursday.

The NIA action comes almost 11 days after it carried out searches at the residence of several separatists at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA had also searched the residences of top separatists -- Yasin Malik, chairman of JKLF, Shabbir Shah, president JKDFP, Mohammad Ashraf Khan, chairman Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Masarat Alam, general secretary APHC and Zaffar Akbar Bhat, chairman JKSM.

The probe agency also recovered several incriminating documents involving property, financial transactions receipts and bank account details. It seized electronic devices including laptops, e-tablets, mobile phones, pen drives, communication system and DVRs.

Letter heads of different terrorist organisations including documents relating to recommendations for visa for admission in Pakistan's educational institutions, were also found.

A high-tech internet communication setup was found from Farooq's residence.

NIA in January last year filed chargesheet against 12 persons including Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, seven Kashmiri separatists and others involved in the case of alleged terror funding in the Kashmir Valley.

The agency had registered a case in May 2017 against several people.

The separatists arrested in the case in July 2017 are Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Nayeem Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal and Bashir Ahmad Bhat.