Probe Agency Summons 40 People Including Farmers' Leader, Punjabi Actor

Farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa is among those summoned for questioning.

Farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu have been summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning on Sunday in a case related to the outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

The NIA has summoned around 40 people for examination as witnesses in a case related to Sikhs for Justice under Section 160 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been summoned on Sunday and the NIA has asked him to appear before it at its headquarters in New Delhi in connection with the case.

"Whereas it appears that you (Deep Sidhu) are acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case noted below, which I am investigating... you are hereby required to appear before me on January 17 at 10:00 am at National Investigation Agency, Opposite CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi for the purpose of answering certain question relating to the case," Dhiraj Kumar, Inspector of Police said in a letter.

Deep Sidhu shared the letter on social media platform Facebook today.