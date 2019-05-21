National Geographic's Film On Polls To Tell 'Story Of Democracy'

The 2019 general election saw 8,049 candidates across the country battle it out for a seat.

National Geographic has shot the film over the last few months capturing the high-octane drama during campaigning period and crucial moments in parties' war rooms, and also shines a light on the role of social media in the just-concluded polls.

"The multi-crew production shot at 37 locations across the length and breadth of the country tells the tale of the largest democratic exercise in the world," a spokesperson of the network said.

Some of the cities shot during the film are -- Varanasi, Amethi, Nagpur, Salem and Bishing, the official said.

"From the highest echelons of the Election Commission to booth level officers (BLOs), from the topmost political leaders to ground level party workers, from first-time voters to 100-year-old voters, there is absolutely nothing that cameras have not covered to bring the story of the world's largest elections that had the entire world enthralled," the National Geographic said in a statement.

The seven-phased election which began on April 11 ended on May 19, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

"The film captures key political leaders on their campaign trail. The cameras also take viewers behind the scenes of political party's war rooms, to a ring side view of gargantuan political rallies, examine the role of social media and cover new technology in wooing the voters and unravel the trail that leads to Parliament," the spokesperson said.

The official said the huge size of the electorate, large number of poll officials also made the story of the world's largest democratic exercise, an incredible one.

While much of the world realises the nature and scale of conducting elections in India, the National Geographic team has travelled to the heart of the country to capture the very grassroots stories, the network said.

"The documentary further spans high power corridors of the Election Commission's office in Delhi, remote locations on the Indo-China border, densely populated bylanes of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, highly sensitive areas of Chhattisgarh and thick forests of Sunderbans, covering the expanse of a geographically and socio-politically diverse country," the statement said.

The documentary, yet to be titled, will premiere soon on the National Geographic channel, the network said.

Gayatri Yadav, President and Head-Consumer Strategy and Innovation, Star India said, "National Geographic is excited to tell a story of democracy that is relevant to the world over."

"For the first time, viewers will get to understand the complexities and vastness of the largest democratic exercise in the world and every Indian will feel proud of being a part of this incredible journey," Ms Yadav said.

