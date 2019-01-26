National Flag Unfurled Atop Srinagar Civic Body Building On Republic Day

Mayor Junaid Matoo unfurls the national flag at the SMC building on Republic Day.

The national flag was hoisted atop the building of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation for the first time today after the civic elections on the occasion of Republic Day. The municipal elections were held in October last year after a gap of 13 years.

Mayor Junaid Matoo said it's the first time ever when the national flag was hoisted at the SMC building on Republic Day.

Srinagar city observed the Republic Day under tight security, and all roads leading to the city were sealed off. The police said a major terror attack on Republic Day was foiled after the security forces shot dead two terrorists holed up in a school building on the outskirts of Srinagar this morning.

BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav, who was instrumental in forging the now broken alliance between the party and Mehbooba Mufti's PDP, tweeted:

"Hearty congrats n best wishes to Mayor Junaid Mattoo of Srinagar Municipal Corporation for hoisting national flag for d first time in corporation building on Republic Day,"

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik also greeted the people of state on Republic Day. "I have no doubt that a day will come once again when Kashmir will be the same as what Emperor Jahangir had praised - a paradise on earth," the Governor said.

"I appeal to the members of civil society, political parties, leaders of all social, cultural, religious and other organisations in the state to come forward and lend their hands in building a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir which will be a role model for other states," he said, before unfurling the national flag and taking a salute at a parade at Jammu University stadium.