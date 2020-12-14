Energy Conservation Day: 5 Easy Ways To Cut Down Your Power Consumption

Energy Conservation Day: Let us take a pledge to conserve energy in our everyday lives

Conserving energy is the first step towards a healthy, sustainable and greener future. National Energy Conservation Day focuses on making people aware of climate change and global warming by promoting efforts towards saving energy resources. Every year December 14 is observed as National Energy Conservation Day. Today let us take a pledge to consciously conserve energy in our everyday lives. "This #NationalEnergyConservationDay, let's advocate #EnergyEfficiency at our homes, offices and in our surroundings and vow towards making #energyconservation, an integral part of our lives," the Bureau of Energy Efficiency tweeted.

Here are 5 ways to cut down power consumption and be energy efficient:

Turn It Off: Make it a habit to turn off appliances when you do not need them or when you are not using them. If you are leaving a room, turn off the light, fan and other energy appliances. If your room is well lit naturally then avoid switching on lights during the day.

Buy Energy Efficient Appliances: The purpose of energy efficient appliances is to cut down on wastage by using less energy to perform the same task. While buying home appliances like television, refrigerator, air conditioner among others, check for the number of stars for energy efficiency on it. More stars mean more energy saving.

Use LEDs: Using LED (light-emitting diode) bulbs and tubes can help you with 3 S - saving environment, saving money, and saving energy. When compared to conventional compact fluorescent light (CFL) or incandescent (ICL) bulbs, LEDs emit more light while using less energy.

Turn The AC Down: By turning the AC down means using it at a higher temperature. In fact, you can enjoy the cooling at a higher temperature and at the same time, bring down your energy consumption. When the temperature is increased, say from 16 degrees to 24 degrees, the compressor works for lesser time, leading to less power consumption.

Make Way For Green Habitat: Green building or sustainable building is one of the new concepts and a step towards promoting green living. As compared to conventional buildings, green buildings are designed to use less energy and water, conserve natural resources, generate less waste and create spaces for healthy and comfortable living.