National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Tests Positive For Covid

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for COVID-19, the party said here on Saturday.

85-year-old Farooq Abdullah is recovering well and has self-isolated at home.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah tested positive for Covid 19 a couple of days ago, with mild symptoms. He's recovering well and his doctors have advised rest while he recovers," the party wrote on Twitter.

Farooq Abdullah had first tested positive in April last year. He was hospitalised then for some days on the advice of doctors for better care.

