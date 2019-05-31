Omar Abdullah Congratulates Newly Sworn In Union Council Of Ministers

Omar Abdullah said it was a pity that health issues had kept former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley out of the Cabinet.

All India | | Updated: May 31, 2019 04:22 IST
Omar Abdullah congratulated to all the ministers. (File Photo)


Srinagar: 

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah Thursday congratulated newly sworn in Union Council of ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Congratulations to all the ministers who were administered oath of office this evening. Best wishes as you begin a new term serving the citizens of our country," Mr Abdullah wrote on his Twitter handle.

The former chief minister said it was a pity that health issues had kept former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley out of the Cabinet.

"It's a pity to not see people like @arunjaitley & @SushmaSwaraj among the ministers today. I wish them both well as they deal with the health issues that have kept them out of union cabinet," he said.

