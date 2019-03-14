National Conference Leader Shot At By Terrorists In J&K's Anantnag

Mohd Ismail Wani has been moved to a hospital in Srinagar.

A leader of the National Conference has been shot by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district and his condition is said to be serious.

Mohd Ismail Wani, the zonal president of the National Conference, was shot at Bijbehara in Anantnag.

He has been shifted to a hospital in Srinagar.

"My @JKNC_ colleague Mohd Ismail Wani, block President Bijbehara block in South Kashmir of has been shot & injured. He has been referred to Srinagar. Praying for his recovery (sic)" tweeted National Conference chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

More details are awaited.

