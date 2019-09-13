Women's Panel Receives Complaint Against AAP MLA For 'Indecent' Remarks

Complaint against AAP MLA Rituraj Jha for alleged indecent remarks against a woman politician

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has received a complaint against AAP MLA Rituraj Jha for alleged indecent remarks against a woman politician in a public speech. The panel said it has taken up the matter with the Delhi Police.

According to the NCW sources, the complainant has said Mr Jha made indecent remarks against her at a rally on September 4 evening. The NCW received the complaint on Thursday.

Mr Jha, the MLA from Kirari (North West Delhi), said he has not received any communication from the NCW and as and when he receives a notice, he would consult his legal team and respond accordingly.

The NCW said a delegation of women visited the office of the commission on Thursday and submitted a complaint supported with a video and other pieces of evidence against Mr Jha.

"The women expressed their anguish at this incident and urged the Commission to take action in this regard," the NCW said in a statement.

The panel said in the light of the information it received, the Commission has taken up the matter with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi for further investigation and action.

