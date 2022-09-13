National Cinema Day Postponed To September 23, Tickets To Be Available For Rs 75

The theatre owners are celebrating the occasion to mark the successful reopening of cinemas

The Multiplex Association of India, which had decided to celebrate National Cinema Day on September 16, has now announced that it has been postponed by a week. The day will be celebrated on September 23. The association took to their official Twitter handle to make this announcement.

The association in a statement said, “The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Cinemas across India, welcome moviegoers to spend a day at the movies with a celebratory admission price of ₹75 to mark National Cinema Day. The National Cinema Day was previously announced to be held on 16th September, however, on request from various ‘stakeholders' and in order to maximise participation, it would now be held on 23rd September.”

The National Cinema Day was previously announced to be held on 16th September, however, on request from various stake holders and in order to maximize participation, it would now be held on 23rd September #NationalCinemaDay2022#Sep23pic.twitter.com/c5DeDCYaMD — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) September 13, 2022

The statement further said that the celebrations will be held at more than 4000 participating screens and will include cinema screens of PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, ASIAN, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K and Delite and many others.

The theatre owners are celebrating the occasion to mark the successful reopening of cinemas after COVID-19 as a "thank you" gesture to moviegoers.

Through the initiative, the cinema halls also want to invite those people who have still not started going to theatres after the pandemic.

Though the cinemas in India will charge a flat amount of ₹ 75 for every film on September 23, online third-party apps or websites can levy additional taxes. For instance, BookMyShow is still liable to charge additional internet fees and GST on top of the ₹ 75 price tag. If moviegoers want to save every penny, they can wait in queues like in the old days.

