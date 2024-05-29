Cinema Lovers Day: Catch New Releases For ₹99 On May 31st In India

This initiative by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) covers over 4,000 screens.

In an effort to boost attendance, cinemas across India will be offering tickets for just Rs 99 on May 31st in celebration of Cinema Lovers Day. This initiative by the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) applies to over 4,000 screens nationwide, including major chains like PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis.

The discount comes after a sluggish first quarter for the industry, with both Hindi and other language films failing to capture audience interest. The limited release of Hollywood movies further dampened ticket sales. The ongoing national elections haven't helped either, impacting the flow of new releases.

However, things are looking up for cinemas. With a stronger lineup of movies scheduled for June and beyond, the industry is optimistic about increased footfall. This Friday, movie buffs can choose from new releases like "Gangs of Godavari," "Mr and Mrs Mahi," "Chotta Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan," and "Haikyuu the Dumpster Battle" at a discounted price.

National Cinema Day 2024: How to Book Tickets Online?

Booking your Rs 99 ticket is easy; simply head to online platforms like BookMyShow, PayTM, Amazon Pay or the cinema chain's website. While the offer excludes premium formats like IMAX and recliners, it applies to all films regardless of showtime. Keep in mind that the Rs 99 price doesn't include convenience fees and GST, which are typically added during online booking. These fees can be avoided by purchasing tickets directly at the cinema counter.

About the Multiplex Association of India (MAI)

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) is a nationwide group founded in 2002 under FICCI by leading cinema operators. It advocates for the cinema exhibition sector, working with regulatory bodies and industry partners to raise the profile of cinema and address challenges. Representing over 11 cinema chains with more than 500 multiplexes and 2500+ screens, MAI covers around 75% of India's multiplex industry.