NCERT Books Will Now Be Available On Amazon As Well

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has partnered with Amazon India to facilitate the sale of NCERT books and expand its availability across the country. The partnership will enable authorised sellers on Amazon India to sell NCERT textbooks for students from Kindergarten to Class 12 as well as for UPSC aspirants.

Amazon India said that it has partnered with NCERT to facilitate the sale of books at maximum retail price (MRP) across all serviceable pin codes in India. Amazon.in will also work with NCERT on bulk ordering for government agencies and schools.



NCERT has appointed designated distribution vendors to work with Amazon for delivering bulk services.

News agency PTI quoted union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan as saying that the collaboration between NCERT and Amazon India is a step towards ensuring that students and educators have access to genuine, affordable resources that will not only help them in their academic journey but also enhance their overall ease of living.

"By making NCERT textbooks available through Amazon.in, we are enabling millions of students across India to pursue their education without barriers and with greater convenience," Pradhan said.

According to officials, NCERT textbooks of all grades will be made available on the Amazon NCERT storefront. The textbooks shall be retailed at a price not more than the rate printed on the textbooks. Only original NCERT textbooks will be retailed on this platform. This will help in curbing the sale of pirated NCERT textbooks.

(With inputs from PTI)



