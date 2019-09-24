'PM Modi Violated Foreign Policy By Promoting Donald Trump': Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said PM Modi had violated the country's foreign policy by promoting US President.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he had violated the country's foreign policy by "promoting" US President Donald Trump's candidature for the next term.

"It must be the first time in history that a country's prime minister has promoted a foreign country's president on stage. By doing this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has violated the foreign policy of the country. India has always been non-aligned as envisioned by the first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru," Mr Gehlot said.

"Personal friendship has its own place but PM Modi should not have campaigned for Donald Trump in Houston. If the opposition party comes to power in the US (in the elections next year), then it will have a negative impact on India-US relations," Mr Gehlot added.

Earlier, PM Modi welcomed Donald Trump at the "Howdy, Modi!" event at Houston and praised his leadership skills.

"Friends, we in India have connected well with President Trump, the words of candidate Trump. Abki baar Trump sarkaar rang loud and clear..." PM Modi said at the event.

