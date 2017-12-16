LIVE: PM Modi Launches Dam, Addresses Rallies In Mizoram, Meghalaya Today

PM Modi will address public meetings and launch several infrastructure projects

Here are the LIVE

updates from PM Modi's visit to Mizoram and Meghalaya:



10:27 (IST) PM Modi will be inaugurating the Tuirial Hydropower Project today in Aizawl and referred to the project as a 'boon' for the people of Mizoram.

10:25 (IST) The prime minister referred to development in the north east during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's regime and said how his ministers have visited the region around 150 times. He also said resources are being devoted for significant progress in the North east.

10:18 (IST) This is Narendra Modi's first visit to Mizoram after becoming the prime minister. PM Modi tweeted about how he admires the beauty of the state and referred to the people as 'friendly' soon after being received by the governor and chief minister of Mizoram at the airport.

10:09 (IST) The Governor of Mizoram, Lt Gen.(Retd.) Nirbhay Sharma and Mizoram Chief Minister Shri Lal Thanhawla receive and welcome PM Modi on his arrival at the Lengpui Airport. 09:57 (IST) Prime Minister Modi shared a airplane view video on his Twitter account before landing in Aizawl and said he looks forward to interacting with the people of Mizoram.

09:36 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Lengpui airport in Aizawl.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Mizoram and Meghalaya today to inaugurate various development projects. The Prime Minister will address public meetings and also fund young entrepreneurs launch several infrastructure projects. PM Modi is scheduled to reach Aizawl in the morning before heading to Shillong later in the day. PM Modi's visit will also give momentum to BJP's campaign ahead of Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura early next year.PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new BJP Meghalaya unit office during his visit today. BJP is already in power in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh among the northeast states.