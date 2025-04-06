"Some Cry Without Any Reason": PM Modi Jabs MK Stalin Over Central Funds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inaugurating Tamil Nadu's Pamban bridge today, mocked the Opposition, saying they are like people who cry without any reason. In the backdrop of Chief Minister MK Stalin's complaints about delimitation and the third language issue, PM Modi pointed out that the funds allocated for the rail projects of the state has gone up nearly seven times.

"Before 2014, only Rs 900 crore was received every year for the railway project. This year, Tamil Nadu's railway budget is more than 6,000 crore rupees," he said.

Teh government is also modernising 77 railway stations, including the one in Rameswaram, he said.

Pointing to the Centre'[s largesse in another area, he said, "Over the last 10 years, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, a lot of work has been done on village roads and highways".

"After 2014, with the help of the central government, around 4,000 km of roads have been built in Tamil Nadu," he added.

