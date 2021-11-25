Narendra Modi Inaugurates Noida International Airport: Top 5 Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh. The airport, the second international aerodrome in Delhi-National Capital Region, is expected to be operational by September 2024 with an initial capacity to handle 1.2 crore passengers per annum.

On infrastructure projects: Today, 21st Century India is seeing one mega infrastructure project after another. These infrastructure projects not just have a direct impact on the local population, but also transform the entire region. These infrastructure projects are even better when there is seamless connectivity.

The Noida Airport will be an example of this. There will be expressways, high-speed rail network, metro rail connectivity, a logistics gateway and India's biggest aircraft maintenance and repair hub.

Logistics gateway of North India: Congratulations to the people of Uttar Pradesh for the ground-breaking of the Noida International Airport. It will put Noida and western UP on the global map. The airport will be the logistics gateway of northern India and will establish UP on the global logistics map.

Hub of exports: This airport will prove to be a hub for exports not just for Noida and Greater Noida, but also nearby regions like Meerut, Mathura, Agra, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and much more.

Development for farmers: We used to see so many projects where land was taken from farmers and neither were they compensated properly, nor did the projects kick-off. The land for those laid barren, its usage lost. But in BJP, we work with the motto of 'nation first'. We take all our decisions keeping in mind India's progress, farmers' betterment, project and regional betterment.