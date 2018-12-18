Narendra Modi In Maharashtra LIVE: PM To Launch Mumbai Metro's Line-5, Pune Metro's Phase 3 Today

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the third metro line between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Maharashtra today where he is scheduled to launch infrastructure and housing projects worth Rs 41,000 crore, which includes Mumbai Metro's Line-5 or the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan corridor. The prime minister will arrive in Mumbai where he is scheduled to release the book, "Timeless Laxman" at the Raj Bhavan.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan metro 5 and Dahisar-Mira Bhayander metro-9 at Kalyan in Thane district. In Thane, the prime minister will also launch the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra's (CIDCO) mass housing scheme worth Rs 18,000 crore, which offers around 89,771 affordable homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

In Pune, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the third metro line between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar, being implemented by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority on a public-private partnership basis.

