'China Is Great Example': Narayana Murthy On Growth, Opportunities

Narayan Murthy exclusive interview: Narayana Murthy said the path to betterment is very clear (File)

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy today drew inspiration from other Asian countries that have shown immense growth and the path to a better economy.

Mr Murthy, during an exclusive interview with NDTV, pointed out to China, Singapore and Malaysia - countries that he said have done a good job on the growth front.

"I think there are many countries that have shown the path towards betterment. China is a great example. There already are somewhere around six times, or five-and -a-half times the GDP of India, 19.6 trillion or so. Singapore has done a very good job, the per capita GDP is higher than the US. There are countries like Malaysia, Thailand, etc, which have become middle income countries," said Mr Murthy.

He stressed on using one's intellect and value system to ensure the betterment of India - especially those born with fewer opportunities.

"I think the path to betterment is very clear. As long as we use our intellect, our value system, and our desire for betterment of India, in a very positive way, and bring the betterment of people who were born with fewer opportunities than we were. I think that's the best that we can all do," said the Infosys boss.

"I would hope that every Indian who has had that opportunity to progress should think of those who have not had and in a very positive way contribute," he added.

Mr Murthy and his wife, author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy, also discussed the impact of public opinions on their family and shared their perspective on dealing with criticism on NDTV Dialogues.