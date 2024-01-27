Exclusive: Narayana Murthy Won't Join Politics, Instead Plans To...

Narayana Murthy says he is too old to join politics.

Narayana Murthy, Infosys founder, spoke about his plans after leaving the company in a freewheeling chat with NDTV. He categorically denied any plans of joining politics as the 78-year-old industrialist believes he's too old for that now.

"I think I'm too old for any of that. I'm now 78," Mr Murthy said when asked if he would now consider a career in politics.

Elaborating on his plans, the tech billionaire said that he now plans to spend time with his children and his grandchildren. He also plans to enjoy music and read up on a variety of topics ranging from physics to economics.

"This is the time for me to enjoy the progress of our grandchildren, the progress of our children, the progress of our younger colleagues, this is the time for me to read more about physics, mathematics, philosophy, economics, and other things. This is the time to enjoy music," Mr Murthy said.

"This is the time when to the extent possible, I should be seen but not heard. Ideal, ideal, but that's very difficult," he added.

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, Mr Murthy's wife, also said that she does not need to join politics to serve the public.

"I've done public service I helped people. I've handled 14 national disasters and one pandemic. So I do public service. But I don't require a position for that. I'm happy like this. So, I want this storytime is another way of servicing, giving the good moral values," Ms Murty said.



Narayana Murthy made headlines last year when he appealed to youngsters in India to work 70 hours a week. The comment was criticised by working professionals as well as other CEOs for promoting a lack of work-life balance.