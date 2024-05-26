Nancy Tyagi, Who Rocked Cannes Red Carpet Debut, Once Contemplated Suicide

Nancy Tyagi made headlines with her self-stitched and self-designed outfits to Cannes (File)

Nancy Tyagi, who has been making headlines with her Cannes Film Festival debut, opened up about a time when she contemplated suicide.

Ms Tyagi, a self-taught fashion designer and content creator, gained global recognition when she wore self-stitched and self-designed avant-garde outfits to the prestigious film festival's 77th edition.

On returning to India, Ms Tyagi sat down for a chat with Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast channel. Asked about her financial struggles, Ms Tyagi candidly revealed how challenging it was for her.

"Marne ka bhi aaya tha vichar. Abhi kya ho raha hai ki school bhi jaana hai, fees bhi bharni hai. 6-7 hazaar me kya hota hai mahine me? Kuch nahi hota. Zehar aa jata hai utne me. [I even thought of dying. I had to go to school and pay the fees. What can you do with Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000 a month? Nothing happens with that amount. You can barely get poison for that much.]," she said.

She also shared how her mother worked tirelessly to provide for the family. She added, “Din-raat hum ghar pe mummy ka wait karte rahe. Mummy ab aayegi. Aur kapde gande ho rahe hai dhool-mitti me, koyla bhi tha udhar. To dekha nahi jaata tha ki hum idhar aram se time nikaal rahe hai pura-pura din. Mummy ab ayengi… Mai apni mummy se bahut pyaar karti hu. Sab karte hai. [I used to wait for my mother and hoped for her to return home soon from work. Her clothes got dirty with dust and dirt, and there was coal also. It was unbearable to see ourselves spending the entire day with ease at home. I love my mom a lot. Everyone does.]"

Ms Tyagi said her mother initially worked as a teacher at a school, but due to the low pay, she had to take up a job in a factory that offered better pay.

Nancy Tyagi wore a voluminous pink gown for her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival and her images and videos went viral in India.

The fashion influencer followed it up with a saree with a long train.

She also wore a black gown with a long train at the French Riviera.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Ms Tyagi made a grand entry on the Cannes red carpet as a member of the Brut India Squad. Click here to learn more about her.