''Namumkin Ab Mumkin Hai': BJP's Slogan For Lok Sabha Elections

'Namumkin ab mumkin hai' (Impossible is possible now) will be the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) major poll campaign tagline for the 2019 general elections. The BJP is seeking a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The message through the slogan is clear. The things that looked impossible during the 10-year UPA rule have been made possible in the five-year regime of PM Modi. At the campaign, the party would list the government's achievements, like 10 per cent reservation for poor in general categories, affordable medicine scheme and low-cost insurance plans.

A website, "http://www.narendramodi.live", dedicated to providing videos of the Prime Minister's speeches at election rallies and official visits, on Wednesday posted four such videos with the tagline "Namumkin ab mumkin hai".

These videos show how the PM Modi government has turned impossible things, like providing affordable medicine and quality healthcare, safety net through insurance at low premium, ensuring a facilitating environment for entrepreneurs and reservation on the economic grounds, have become possible.

In one such video, an elderly man claims reservations on economic grounds is impossible in India. Responding to it, a youth says, "Namumkin ab mumkin hai". It has been done now.

In another video, a woman tells her husband he was being misled by someone that an accidental death or disability insurance cover worth Rs 2 lakh for an annual premium of Rs 12 only can be availed. "In Rs 12 you can't even buy handkerchief and you are talking about insurance," the wife says.

The husband responds, "Yes, it is possible", referring to the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and the Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

The video also talks about an assured monthly pension of Rs 3,000 for informal sector workers under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan (PMSYM) scheme.

Besides this, the BJP is already running a media campaign with slogan "Abki Baar, Phir Modi Sarkar (This time, again Modi government)". In 2014, BJP's "Abki Baar Modi Sarkar" campaign slogan had caught the imagination of common voters.

"Abki Baar Modi Sarkar" slogan was created by Ajay Singh, Spicejet promoter and once the OSD of late Pramod Mahajan. The BJP is also running different campaigns with slogans "Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikaas", "Kaho dil se NaMo phir se" and several others.